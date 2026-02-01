Union Budget: FM Sitharaman announces 7 new high-speed rail corridors
India
Big news from the Union Budget—Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just announced seven new high-speed rail corridors connecting cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Varanasi, and Siliguri.
The goal? Faster travel and greener journeys between major hubs.
These trains will seriously cut down travel time (think Mumbai to Pune in under 90 minutes instead of three hours) and make trips between tech and tourist hotspots way easier.
Plus, they're designed to be eco-friendly—so less pollution compared to short flights.
There's also a new freight corridor planned to boost trade.
If you love speedier trips or care about sustainability (or both), this is a pretty big deal for India's future.