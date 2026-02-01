Union Budget: FM Sitharaman announces 7 new high-speed rail corridors

These trains will seriously cut down travel time

These trains will seriously cut down travel time (think Mumbai to Pune in under 90 minutes instead of three hours) and make trips between tech and tourist hotspots way easier.

Plus, they're designed to be eco-friendly—so less pollution compared to short flights.

There's also a new freight corridor planned to boost trade.

If you love speedier trips or care about sustainability (or both), this is a pretty big deal for India's future.