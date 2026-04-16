Union Budget grants Indian Railways its highest ₹2.78L/cr funding
India
Big news for train travelers: this year's Union Budget has given Indian Railways its highest-ever funding at ₹2.78 lakh crore.
The money will go toward building new railway lines, buying modern trains, and making journeys safer and faster.
Plus, seven high-speed rail corridors are in the works to connect major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.
Railway upgrades shorten travel, ease crowding
These upgrades mean shorter travel times and less crowding on busy routes, great if you're tired of long train rides or packed compartments.
The budget also promises better stations, comfier trains, and improved safety for everyone on board.
Beyond smoother commutes, this investment is set to help India's economy grow while making the railway network ready for the future.