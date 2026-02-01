Union Budget: J&K minister calls allocation 'peanuts' India Feb 01, 2026

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Satish Sharma isn't happy with the new Union Budget—he called the ₹43,290 crore set aside for the region "This is peanuts. If the Centre truly wants to help the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it should grant a package of at least ₹50,000 crore,"

The amount is up by nearly ₹2,000 crore from the current financial year (2025-26), but Sharma feels it's not enough given recent challenges.