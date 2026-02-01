Union Budget: J&K minister calls allocation 'peanuts'
Jammu and Kashmir Minister Satish Sharma isn't happy with the new Union Budget—he called the ₹43,290 crore set aside for the region "This is peanuts. If the Centre truly wants to help the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it should grant a package of at least ₹50,000 crore,"
The amount is up by nearly ₹2,000 crore from the current financial year (2025-26), but Sharma feels it's not enough given recent challenges.
Sharma highlights central assistance and disaster relief funds
Sharma pointed out that Jammu and Kashmir was given ₹1,400 crore this time—even after a terror attack in Pahalgam hit the local economy hard.
The total budget includes central assistance and funds for disaster relief and infrastructure.
Opposition leaders criticize budget; business leaders call for more support
Not everyone is on board with Sharma's view. Some opposition leaders criticized the lack of new jobs or power projects in the budget.
But others found positives: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha welcomed tourism-focused plans, while BJP's Altaf Thakur welcomed the budget as "pro-poor" and praised tax-regime reforms.
Still, business leaders say more support is needed for small businesses in conflict areas.