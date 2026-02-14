India's first underwater road-cum-rail tunnel to be built in Assam

The Union Cabinet has approved an ₹18,662 crore ($2.5 billion) project to build a four-lane access-controlled greenfield corridor between Gohpur and Numaligarh in Assam . The corridor will feature India's first road-cum-rail tunnel under the Brahmaputra river. The project was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and is expected to boost connectivity across key economic, social, and logistics nodes in Assam.

Economic impact Project to be developed on EPC model The project will be developed on an engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) model. It will connect National Highways NH-15 and NH-715, with a total length of 33.7km. The tunnel itself will be 15.79km long. This infrastructure is expected to improve freight movement efficiency, reduce logistics costs, and promote socio-economic development in Assam and neighboring states like Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Infrastructure impact Project to provide better connectivity to major transport nodes The project will also connect with 11 economic nodes, three social nodes, two tourist nodes, and eight logistic nodes. It will provide better connectivity to four major railway stations, two airports, and two inland waterways. The construction is expected to generate roughly 80 lakh person-days of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

