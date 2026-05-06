Union Cabinet seeks Vande Mataram as 2nd national anthem
India
Big update: The Union Cabinet wants Vande Mataram to officially stand alongside Jana Gana Mana as the national anthem.
If Parliament passes the bill, showing disrespect during its rendition could mean up to three years in jail.
Cabinet proposal sets duration and order
The proposal brings in formal protocols: think standing at attention and a set duration of three minutes and 10 seconds for all six stanzas.
At official events, if both the national song and Jana Gana Mana are sung, Vande Mataram will go first.
This move also lines up with year-long celebrations honoring the song's legacy and its roots in West Bengal.