Union Environment Ministry: 1,765 elephants lost to unnatural causes
Over the past 17 years, India has lost 1,765 elephants to unnatural causes, mostly electrocution and train accidents.
Odisha, Assam, and Karnataka saw the highest numbers.
The Union Environment Ministry shared these findings after an RTI request.
Government maps railways and elephant corridors
To help protect elephants, the government is mapping railway lines, identifying and validating elephant corridors, and studying conflict areas across eight states.
The goal is to create targeted plans so fewer elephants are harmed by human activity.