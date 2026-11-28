Union government aims to electrify all households by March 2027
The government wants every household (except those in really remote or hilly spots) to have electricity by March 2027.
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal shared the plan after a two-day conference of power ministers, aiming to connect about 1.45 million households (around 6.25 lakh households have already been linked up, including those covered through off-grid arrangements).
States are being asked to work in "mission mode" so no one's left behind.
Power ministers push billing, smart meters
The conference also tackled some power sector headaches, like making billing smoother and rolling out smart meters faster.
States were encouraged to double-check readings with check meters and offer settlement options if smart meters flag high bills.
There's also a push for better energy storage and solar-powered systems for farmers, which should help cut down subsidy costs and make daytime power more reliable for agriculture.