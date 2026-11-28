The government wants every household (except those in really remote or hilly spots) to have electricity by March 2027.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal shared the plan after a two-day conference of power ministers, aiming to connect about 1.45 million households (around 6.25 lakh households have already been linked up, including those covered through off-grid arrangements).

States are being asked to work in "mission mode" so no one's left behind.