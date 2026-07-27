Union government introduces Public Examinations amendment in Lok Sabha
The Union Government just introduced a fresh amendment to the Public Examinations law in Lok Sabha, aiming to stop exam paper leaks for good.
This move comes after massive student protests and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.
The bill promises tougher punishments and faster trials, so cheating gets taken seriously.
Leakers face 10 years, ₹50L fines
If you're caught leaking papers, jail time could jump from five years to 10, and fines are now up to ₹50 lakh.
Organized groups face even steeper penalties: up to seven years in prison and fines as high as ₹10 crore.
Senior officials involved can get five years behind bars.
Investigations must wrap up in two months, with special courts making sure trials finish within three months.
Union government authorizes task forces, agencies
The government can set up task forces or hand cases over to central agencies for enforcement.
All these changes are meant to restore trust in exams, and give students (and their parents) some peace of mind that the system is finally getting stricter and fairer.