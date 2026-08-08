Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda announces 5,000 PG seats
India
Big news for future doctors: India is adding 5,000 more postgraduate medical seats by the end of the 2028-29 session.
Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda shared that there are already 86,360 PG seats for 2026-27 under the National Medical Commission and NBEMS, and this boost aims to make specialization a bit more accessible.
Karnataka leads with 10,092 PG seats
Karnataka leads with 10,092 PG seats, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
The government's plan is to upgrade existing colleges and hospitals across states to fit in these extra spots, with each seat costing up to ₹1.5 crore.
Also good to know: NBEMS has no current proposal to convert all Diploma seats into DNB seats, and NBEMS program fees, including for courses like DNB, will still be ₹1.25 lakh annually.