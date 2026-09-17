Union Health Ministry proposes CCTV for pharmacies selling prescription medicines
India
The Union Health Ministry is planning a new rule: all pharmacies selling prescription medicines might soon need to have CCTV cameras.
The goal? To keep a closer eye on sales, make sure only legitimate prescriptions are filled, and cut down on unauthorized drug sales.
Wholesale shops are not included in this rule.
Public feedback invited, CCTV 3 months
If this goes through, pharmacies will have to save camera footage for at least three months, so any questionable sale can be double-checked if needed.
The draft is open for public feedback right now, so if you have thoughts, the Ministry is actually listening before making it official.