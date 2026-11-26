Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan led Jammu meeting on infiltration
Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan just led a high-level meeting in Jammu to talk about the region's security, especially after some recent attacks.
The main focus? Tackling foreign terrorist infiltration and figuring out how to break up their support systems.
Top officials like the Intelligence Bureau director and Northern Army commander were also at the table.
Agencies intensify forest and border counterterrorism
The team is stepping up counterterrorism efforts, especially in forested areas where foreign militants have been spotted moving around.
With winter making surveillance tougher, they're boosting monitoring along borders and looking closely at how local recruits and helpers are involved.
All this comes right after incidents like the killing of two Special Police Officers in Kishtwar's Dachhan area, so there's a real push for stronger coordination across agencies.