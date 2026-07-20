Union Minister Chirag Paswan helps unconscious woman after Jalandhar accident
India
Union Minister Chirag Paswan paused his convoy on Sunday to assist a woman found unconscious after a roadside accident near Jalandhar, Punjab.
He was traveling between Amritsar and Jalandhar when he noticed the situation and decided to step in.
Chirag Paswan rushes woman to hospital
Paswan made sure the woman got urgent medical care, directing his team to rush her to the hospital in his own car.
A video shows him calmly overseeing as his team performed chest compressions and tried to revive her.
The minister was in Punjab preparing for the upcoming assembly elections, visiting key sites and promising to contest all 117 seats as part of his late father's vision.