Union Minister J.P. Nadda asks DoP probe medical supply markups

Union Minister J.P. Nadda has asked the Department of Pharmaceuticals to check out why some hospitals are charging up to 2,841% more for basic medical supplies.

This follows a report that exposed massive markups on things like IV sets, syringes, nebuliser oxygen masks, catheters, cannula extension lines and filters, prompting Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to push for a nationwide review of how these items are priced.