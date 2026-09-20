Union Minister J.P. Nadda asks DoP probe medical supply markups
Union Minister J.P. Nadda has asked the Department of Pharmaceuticals to check out why some hospitals are charging up to 2,841% more for basic medical supplies.
This follows a report that exposed massive markups on things like IV sets, syringes, nebuliser oxygen masks, catheters, cannula extension lines and filters, prompting Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to push for a nationwide review of how these items are priced.
Department of Pharmaceuticals reviews pricing rules
The DoP is reviewing past efforts, like the 2019 price cap on cancer drugs, to see what new rules might help fix the problem.
They've also met with big private hospitals and industry reps to talk about billing and procurement practices.
Mundhe says there need to be clear price limits so patients aren't left paying unfair amounts, and Maharashtra officials say they're ready to crack down on overpricing.