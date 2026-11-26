Union minister Nitin Gadkari announces 1L/cr West Bengal road projects
Big news for West Bengal's roads: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just announced new projects worth ₹1 lakh crore, on top of the ₹35,000 crore already in progress.
The goal? Smoother travel and better connections across the state.
It's a strong push from the Center to upgrade how people get around.
Suvendu Adhikari backs Kolkata ring road
Out of the total, ₹14,000 crore is set aside for a ring road around Kolkata to help cut down traffic jams and make city commutes easier.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has promised full support to get these projects moving fast.
The Centre is committed to strengthening road infrastructure in the state and accelerating projects that would improve connectivity with neighboring states.