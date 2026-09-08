Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces points system for traffic violations
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just announced a new points system for traffic violations.
If you break the rules, points get knocked off your driver's license or vehicle registration certificate, and if you rack up too many, you could lose your driver's license altogether.
The goal? Make Indian roads safer and encourage everyone to drive more responsibly.
Government offers incentives and safety upgrades
Drivers who keep a clean record might be eligible for incentives, including possible benefits from insurance companies, while repeat offenders will face tougher penalties.
The government is also rolling out 1,600 new driver training centers and launching Bharat NCAP 2.0 next year to boost car safety standards.
Plus, the government is testing devices to cut down emissions from older vehicles, so safer roads and cleaner air are both on the agenda.