Union Minister Pralhad Joshi asks sugarcane farmers to suspend protests
India
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has asked protesting sugarcane farmers to put their protests on hold and head home for the festival, promising that their concerns are being taken seriously.
He mentioned a committee could arrive within four to five days, if the farmers cooperated.
Pralhad Joshi: 120cr ethanol purchases limited
Joshi highlighted that the government is buying farm produce at minimum support prices, besides 120 crore liters of ethanol, including ethanol produced from sugarcane.
Still, he admitted there are limits to how much ethanol can actually be bought.