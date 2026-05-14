Union Power Ministry limits foreign travel, allows 20% remote work
India
To help save energy and ease pressure on foreign exchange, the Union Power Ministry has told government companies like NTPC and Power Grid to limit foreign trips and let more people work from home.
After Prime Minister Modi's recent call to conserve energy, the ministry now says up to 20% of staff can log in remotely on any given day.
BEE launches 'RAHI' vehicle usage portal
The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is rolling out a new initiative called "RAHI" that encourages employees to use less fuel.
Staff can register their vehicles on a portal that tracks monthly usage, and those who cut down get small rewards: think of it as a nudge toward greener habits.
With global fuel prices rising due to the West Asia crisis, these steps are meant to make every bit of energy count.