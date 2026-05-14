Union Power Ministry limits foreign travel, allows 20% remote work

BEE launches 'RAHI' vehicle usage portal

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is rolling out a new initiative called "RAHI" that encourages employees to use less fuel.

Staff can register their vehicles on a portal that tracks monthly usage, and those who cut down get small rewards: think of it as a nudge toward greener habits.

With global fuel prices rising due to the West Asia crisis, these steps are meant to make every bit of energy count.