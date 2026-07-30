Union shipping minister leads India push to rescue seafarers abroad
India
India is making a strong push to rescue its seafarers stuck on ships abroad.
Led by the union shipping minister, officials are raising the issue at global and maritime forums, aiming for teamwork across countries.
Indian missions everywhere are working together to make sure these citizens get back safely.
Indian authorities contact IMO and ports
Getting these seafarers home isn't easy: they work on foreign ships with complicated legal rules, and some operators aren't sharing crew info.
To cut through the red tape, Indian authorities are now reaching out directly to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and local port officials, determined to locate and help their people without waiting for uncooperative companies.