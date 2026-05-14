Unions urge 8th Pay Commission merge DA with basic pay
Employee unions want the eighth Pay Commission to combine Dearness Allowance (DA) with basic pay instead of keeping it separate.
DA, which helps offset inflation, had climbed to 58% of base salary by the end of 2025.
If approved, this move would impact salaries, pensions, and retirement benefits for a huge number of central government employees.
Unions seek ₹55,000-₹60,000 minimum salary
Merging DA with basic pay could mean a noticeable salary bump since things like House Rent Allowance and pension are calculated from base pay.
Unions are also calling for the minimum salary to rise to ₹55,000 to ₹60,000 because living costs keep going up.
They argue this change would make salaries fairer and more predictable, something the employee-union demand is overdue as expenses like rent and health care keep rising.
The proposal is still being debated by the Pay Commission.