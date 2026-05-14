Unions urge 8th Pay Commission merge DA with basic pay

Unions seek ₹55,000-₹60,000 minimum salary

Merging DA with basic pay could mean a noticeable salary bump since things like House Rent Allowance and pension are calculated from base pay.

Unions are also calling for the minimum salary to rise to ₹55,000 to ₹60,000 because living costs keep going up.

They argue this change would make salaries fairer and more predictable, something the employee-union demand is overdue as expenses like rent and health care keep rising.

The proposal is still being debated by the Pay Commission.