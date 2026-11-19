United Nations report finds 26% of India's population aged 10-24
India now has one of the world's largest youth populations: 26% of people here are between 10 and 24 years old, according to a new U.N. report.
India is the world's most populous country, and China the second-largest.
The report also points out that nearly a quarter of Indians are aged 0-14, while most adults fall in the working-age bracket.
India's fertility rate at 2 births
India's average fertility rate is at 2 births per woman, close to what's needed for steady population growth, but it varies a lot by state.
Maternal health has improved too, with more births attended by skilled professionals than before.
Still, 83% of respondents felt positive or very positive about the future, but worries about conflict, economic insecurity, and inequality remain strong.