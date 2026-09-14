United States ambassador Sergio Gor attends Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi

Gor was clearly wowed by what he saw, calling the atmosphere "incredible" and praising Lalbaugcha Raja, which is known for its detailed craftsmanship and distinctive artistry.

He encouraged others to check out this vibrant celebration for themselves, saying, "It's absolutely incredible. I'm honored to be here. It's great to be invited. I think everybody should come here and see this, because there aren't many places that are this vibrant. The energy is incredible. It's hard to describe if you're not here. So if you've not been here, come,"