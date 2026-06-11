University of Oxford study ranks Hyderabad among heat vulnerable cities
Hyderabad just landed on a global list of cities most at risk from extreme heat, according to a new University of Oxford study.
Out of 205 cities surveyed, Hyderabad's urban core, home to nearly 8 million people, scored high for heat vulnerability, ranking alongside places like Cairo and Manila.
Hyderabad records 47 days above 40°C
The city's rapid growth, shrinking green spaces and water bodies, and limited cooling options have made things worse.
This year (between April 1 and June 5) saw 47 days above 40 Celsius—the highest in a decade.
Health officials are urging everyone to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during peak hours.
Environmentalists push for trees, high-rise controls
Environmentalists are pushing for more trees and stricter controls on high-rise buildings.
They warn that without smarter planning, Hyderabad could face even tougher summers ahead.