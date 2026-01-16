Unnao rape case: Survivor pushes for new evidence in court India Jan 16, 2026

The Unnao rape survivor, who was a minor when ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar kidnapped and raped her in 2017, is now asking the Delhi High Court to accept her school documents as fresh evidence.

She says these records prove her real age and challenge Sengar's allegedly forged documents from the original investigation.

She moved the Delhi HC in January 2026; the court will hear it on February 25.

The judges have asked her to submit the papers by January 31, and directed Sengar and the CBI to file their replies within two weeks.