Unnao rape case: Survivor pushes for new evidence in court
The Unnao rape survivor, who was a minor when ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar kidnapped and raped her in 2017, is now asking the Delhi High Court to accept her school documents as fresh evidence.
She says these records prove her real age and challenge Sengar's allegedly forged documents from the original investigation.
She moved the Delhi HC in January 2026; the court will hear it on February 25.
The judges have asked her to submit the papers by January 31, and directed Sengar and the CBI to file their replies within two weeks.
Where things stand with Sengar's conviction
Sengar was found guilty of raping the survivor under strict laws in 2019 and got a life sentence. He's also serving 10 years for the custodial death of her father.
Last month, after seven years and five months behind bars, his sentence was briefly suspended by the Delhi High Court—but just days later, the Supreme Court put that suspension on hold.
Now, his appeal is heading toward its final hearing.