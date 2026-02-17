CBI opposes Kuldeep Sengar's brother Jaideep's bail extension plea

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opposed the plea for extension of interim bail by Jaideep Sengar, brother of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Sengar . The plea was filed in connection with the custodial death case of the father of an Unnao rape survivor. Jaideep, who is undergoing treatment for oral cancer, sought a three-month extension on his interim bail.

Bail extension controversy Medical documents submitted by Jaideep were fabricated: CBI The CBI's counsel claimed that the medical documents submitted by Jaideep were fabricated and not genuine. The agency argued that this was not a fit case for extending interim bail. However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court extended Jaideep's interim bail till February 20, asking the CBI to file a "detailed" verification report on his health condition.

Health verification Court asks CBI to ascertain if Jaideep is critically ill The court directed the CBI to ascertain if Jaideep was critically ill and deserving of an extension. "You have to tell me whether this man is suffering to the extent that he deserves an extension. If he is not, you have to give me a clear report," Justice Sharma said. The plea had stated that Jaideep was suffering from Stage IV oral cancer with clinical signs of recurrence, requiring continuous specialized medical care.

