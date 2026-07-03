Unsecured Bluetooth lets BAT-BMS discharge switch cut Indian e-rickshaw power
A new tech prank is causing trouble for e-rickshaw drivers in India.
People are using the BAT-BMS app to cut power to e-rickshaws while they're on the road, leaving drivers stuck and confused.
The app was actually made to monitor battery health, but its "Discharge Switch" feature is being misused thanks to unsecured Bluetooth connections.
Police probe Indian e-rickshaw Bluetooth misuse
Many budget e-rickshaws with cheap lithium-ion batteries use batteries with Bluetooth turned on by default and no password protection, making them vulnerable.
Police and government agencies are now investigating after reports of misuse, including cases where offenders froze rickshaws and demanded money to restore power.
One arrest has already been made, and officials are looking into security flaws in these apps.