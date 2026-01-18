UP: 23 injured as bus, mini truck collide in fog India Jan 18, 2026

Early Saturday morning, a bus packed with devotees crashed into a mini truck on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway near Jogapur, leaving 23 people hurt.

Both vehicles were headed to Prayagraj for the Magh Mela's Mauni Amavasya holy dip.

The accident happened around 3:15 to 3:30am during an overtaking attempt in thick fog.

The injured were admitted to Pratapgarh medical college and other nearby hospitals, with one of the seriously injured victims referred to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj.