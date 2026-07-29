UP bans heavy vehicles, reserves NH-58 lanes for Kanwar Yatra
Kanwar Yatra is kicking off soon, and Uttar Pradesh is rolling out some major changes to keep things smooth.
From the night of July 29-30 to August 12, heavy vehicles cannot enter Muzaffarnagar district.
The left lane from the Haridwar side of NH-58 will be reserved for pilgrims from July 29-30 to August 4, then both lanes open up for them until August 26.
UP boosts security, Uttarakhand ready
Uttar Pradesh police have split the entire Police Commissionerate area into 20 zones and 60 sectors, each with patrols and officers working closely with Kanwar groups.
3,000 CCTV cameras are set up along the way, plus 28 temporary police posts for extra security.
Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami says everything is ready, from clean accommodation to water facilities, so pilgrims can focus on their journey without worries.