UP bans heavy vehicles, reserves NH-58 lanes for Kanwar Yatra

Kanwar Yatra is kicking off soon, and Uttar Pradesh is rolling out some major changes to keep things smooth.

From the night of July 29-30 to August 12, heavy vehicles cannot enter Muzaffarnagar district.

The left lane from the Haridwar side of NH-58 will be reserved for pilgrims from July 29-30 to August 4, then both lanes open up for them until August 26.