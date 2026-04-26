UP: Birthday cake smear sparks shooting, 3 family members killed

A birthday celebration in Bulandshahr 's Khurja Nagar area turned deadly when a minor dispute over cake-smearing led to three people being shot dead. The victims have been identified as Amardeep Saini, Manish Saini, and Akash Saini. The main accused in the case is Jeetu Saini, whose birthday was being celebrated. He is currently absconding along with his accomplices.

Incident details Argument escalated into life-threatening situation The birthday party, which was initially held at a local gym and later near a house, turned sour when the victims reportedly smeared cake on Jeetu's face. This innocent act led to an unexpected backlash and a heated argument. Sanjay Saini, brother of one of the victims, narrated how after the dispute, the accused left but returned heavily armed.

Armed escalation Accused returned with weapons, opened fire Sanjay said he got a call from the accused, saying his brother was "Your brother is abusing." He tried to calm things down, promising to talk in the morning. However, ignoring pleas for peace, the accused allegedly returned with seven or eight licensed weapons and opened fire as soon as they arrived. Amardeep, Manish, and Akash were shot multiple times and declared dead at the hospital.

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Ongoing investigation DIG visits site, confirms probe underway SP (Rural) Antriksh Jain confirmed that six teams have been formed to arrest those involved in this case. Meerut Range DIG Kalanidhi Naithani also visited the site late at night to supervise the probe. He said, "Based on the complaints and the events described by people, some young men had a fight at the gym over something. One of the accused was reportedly celebrating his birthday," leading to this tragic incident.

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