UP Board schedules 2027 Class 10, 12 practicals under CCTV
Heads up, UP Board students! The dates for your 2027 Class 10 and 12 practical exams are out.
They will happen in two phases: first from January 11-19, then January 20-28.
In 2027, all practicals will be held under CCTV cameras to keep things fair for everyone.
UPMSP to upload marks Jan 1
The first phase covers divisions like Agra, Saharanpur, and Lucknow; the second includes Aligarh, Meerut, and Kanpur.
Subject marks will be uploaded online through the UPMSP portal from January 1, 2027.
Plus, pre-board exams for both classes are set for the first week of January, so you have a clear timeline to prep and stay ahead!