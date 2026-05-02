UP: Census 2027 first phase to begin on May 22

The first phase of Uttar Pradesh 's Census 2027, the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO), will begin on May 22. The phase will continue till June 20, officials said. Over 5.25 lakh personnel, including charge officers, supervisors, and enumerators, are involved in the process.

Digital innovation For 1st time, census will be conducted digitally For the first time, the census will be conducted digitally with mobile apps, although paper forms will still be used when necessary. Citizens can submit their details online through the Self Enumeration (SE) digital platform till May 20. An enumerator will verify this information later. Officials have assured that all collected data will remain confidential and will be used only for statistical purposes.

Large-scale operation Census will cover 75 districts, over 39 lakh enumeration blocks The census will cover 75 districts, 783 towns, and 350 sub-districts. It will also include around 1.04 lakh villages and 845 urban areas across about 39 lakh enumeration blocks. To spread the word around the endeavor and prepare citizens for this massive undertaking, the government has already conducted over 1,800 awareness campaigns.

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