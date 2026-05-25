UP CM Yogi Adityanath restricts Bakrid sacrifices to approved spots
India
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rolled out new Bakrid guidelines: no public animal sacrifices this year, only at approved spots.
He also reminded everyone that banned animals are still off-limits and asked that namaz prayers stick to traditional sites without blocking roads.
UP officials to ensure Bakrid safety
Officials have been told to keep things clean by properly disposing of sacrificial waste.
There's a ban on open meat sales, and police presence is ramped up with extra patrols and flag marches in sensitive areas.
The government also wants heightened vigilance regarding power supply, good sanitation, and regular talks with local peace committees to make sure the festivities stay safe and peaceful for everyone.