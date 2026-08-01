UP CM Yogi Adityanath seeks flags at 50 million homes
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is aiming high for Independence Day.
He wants to see the national flag flying at 50 million homes across the state as part of this year's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.
He is calling it a "national movement" to boost patriotism, respect for the National Flag, and India's glorious history.
Rallies concerts and Partition remembrance events
The campaign is not just about flags: expect Tiranga rallies, concerts, exhibitions, and rangoli competitions all over Uttar Pradesh.
Schools and colleges will host painting contests and events honoring freedom fighters to help students connect with India's independence story.
On August 14, there will also be special events for Partition Horrors Remembrance Day with exhibitions, candle marches, and real-life stories from families who lived through partition.