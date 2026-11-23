UP constable Vijay Pandey found Manju Kharwar using AI
A police constable in Uttar Pradesh just solved a five-year-old missing-person case, with some help from AI.
Vijay Pandey tracked down Manju Kharwar, who had been missing for close to five years, by using ChatGPT and Google Gemini to create updated images of her from an old school photo.
Thanks to this tech boost, she was finally found in Rajasthan last month.
Pandey used family photos and AI
When Manju's mother filed a report this July but couldn't provide any recent photos, Pandey got creative: he used family pictures and AI tools to predict what Manju would look like now.
With these new images and inputs from their informers and checks on the ground, police were able to locate her.
The effort earned Pandey praise (and a cash reward) from top officials.