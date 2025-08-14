UP cops awarded gallantry medals for brave acts

IPS officer Ajay Kumar Sahni recognized

These medals weren't just handed out—they went to officers who led high-stakes missions, like IPS officer Ajay Kumar Sahni, who took down a wanted criminal in Meerut, and DSP Deepak Kumar Singh's team, who neutralized a suspect with 46 cases against him in Gorakhpur.

UP police also picked up several other awards this year, putting them among the top states for law enforcement honors.

It's a reminder that behind the headlines are people risking it all to keep things safer for everyone.