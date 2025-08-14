UP cops awarded gallantry medals for brave acts
On August 14, 2025, 17 personnel from Uttar Pradesh—including 16 police officers and one civil defense chief warden—were announced as recipients of Gallantry Medals for showing real courage during dangerous operations.
Their actions helped stop serious crimes and protect lives across the state.
Even a civil defense chief warden was among those recognized.
IPS officer Ajay Kumar Sahni recognized
These medals weren't just handed out—they went to officers who led high-stakes missions, like IPS officer Ajay Kumar Sahni, who took down a wanted criminal in Meerut, and DSP Deepak Kumar Singh's team, who neutralized a suspect with 46 cases against him in Gorakhpur.
UP police also picked up several other awards this year, putting them among the top states for law enforcement honors.
It's a reminder that behind the headlines are people risking it all to keep things safer for everyone.