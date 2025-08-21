UP double murder: Land dispute, family rivalry, political connections at play

Family calls for impartial probe and justice

Both women suffered fatal injuries, suggesting a planned attack.

Police have arrested Jayanti's cousin Vipin and two others so far; several other suspects are still missing.

The victims' family claims the investigation is biased due to accused individuals' links with a local politician seen on social media.

Jayanti had sold the disputed land below market value but did not receive the full payment, pushing her to seek court intervention before her death.

Now, police are also looking into possible involvement of land mafia or family rivalry as the family calls for an impartial probe and justice.