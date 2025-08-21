Next Article
PM to launch 1,449 homes in Nikol
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Ahmedabad on August 25-26, 2025, to kick off a big housing push.
He'll be launching 1,449 new homes and 130 shops in Nikol under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), with the project costing ₹133.42 crore.
Modi will also open a Maruti Suzuki plant in Hansalpur before flying back to Delhi.
Gujarat has outpaced its affordable housing targets, finishing over nine lakh homes so far under PMAY.
The state is investing heavily in both urban and rural housing, even offering bonuses for timely work and leading initiatives like the Light House Project in Rajkot, which focuses on innovative construction technology.