Next Article
UP government agrees to SC's Bankey Bihari temple interim panel
The Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to a Supreme Court plan for an interim committee—led by a retired judge—to run the historic Bankey Bihari temple.
This move comes while courts decide if it was legal for the state to replace the traditional Goswami caretakers with a government trust.
Stakeholders can give their views until August 9
This is about more than just who runs a temple—it's balancing religious traditions, safety, and modern needs.
The change follows a tragic 2022 stampede and rising crowds at the temple.
Stakeholders (including the Goswamis) can share their views until August 9, and the committee will also help oversee a ₹200 crore project to make visiting safer for everyone.