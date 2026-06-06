UP: Mosque built on government land demolished in Sambhal

Land management

Claims and counterclaims

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said the demolition was part of a drive to free government land under the state's land bank initiative. "So far, around 100 hectares of land has been freed from encroachment in the district," he was quoted as saying. However, Aziz contested these claims, saying the shrine is 500-600 years old and dedicated to a revered saint.