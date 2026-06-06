UP: Mosque built on government land demolished in Sambhal
What's the story
The Uttar Pradesh government has started the demolition of the Mustafa Qadri Mosque in Sambhal district. The move comes after a long-standing legal battle over land ownership. Authorities claim the mosque was built on government land, a charge denied by the mosque committee. The demolition was carried out using four bulldozers on a 120-square-meter plot, with heavy police and revenue official presence at the site, as per India Today.
Court proceedings
Legal battle over land ownership
The dispute dates back to a revenue survey in January, which found the mosque was built on government land. The mosque was registered as Waqf property without disclosing documents proving government ownership, officials alleged. An FIR was filed against seven mosque committee members for alleged irregularities. An eviction order was issued by the Tehsildar's court on April 21 for what authorities termed an illegal encroachment.
Land recovery
Similar fate for local shrine
The mosque demolition is part of a larger anti-encroachment drive by the district administration. On June 5, authorities also demolished the 'Khere Wale Baba Chaman Shah Baba Dargah Sharif' in Gunnour tehsil for similar reasons. District Magistrate Ankit Khandelwal confirmed a case was registered against resident Aziz over this shrine's construction on government land. Revenue officials said Aziz occupied nearly 24 square meters of government land for the shrine.
Land management
Claims and counterclaims
Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said the demolition was part of a drive to free government land under the state's land bank initiative. "So far, around 100 hectares of land has been freed from encroachment in the district," he was quoted as saying. However, Aziz contested these claims, saying the shrine is 500-600 years old and dedicated to a revered saint.