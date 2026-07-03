UP government probes Lavkush Mishra over Ayodhya Ram temple donations India Jul 03, 2026

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, is getting serious about cracking down on shady dealings.

Their latest target is Lavkush Mishra, accused of misusing donations meant for the Ayodhya Ram Temple to build fancy homes.

Authorities are now looking into whether these properties break any building rules, and the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has sent a notice to Mishra's family about violations at a property registered in his wife's name.