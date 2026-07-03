UP government probes Lavkush Mishra over Ayodhya Ram temple donations
The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, is getting serious about cracking down on shady dealings.
Their latest target is Lavkush Mishra, accused of misusing donations meant for the Ayodhya Ram Temple to build fancy homes.
Authorities are now looking into whether these properties break any building rules, and the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has sent a notice to Mishra's family about violations at a property registered in his wife's name.
Lavkush Mishra family given 1-week notice
Mishra's family got an ADA notice on Thursday and has just one week to explain or risk having their property demolished.
This is all part of a bigger investigation into stolen temple donations.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is also digging deeper, checking if Mishra used illegal funds for these assets and surveying his properties for any financial irregularities.