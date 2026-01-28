UP: GST officer quits over seer's remarks, backs Modi and Yogi
Prashant Kumar Singh, a GST Deputy Commissioner in Ayodhya, has resigned after a seer made controversial comments about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Singh expressed support for PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and said recent statements from Prayagraj left him "deeply hurt."
He said he planned to take up social service after formalities around his resignation are completed.
Why does this matter?
Singh's move comes right after another officer quit over the same Magh Mela controversy—one supporting the government, one against.
These back-to-back resignations highlight growing tension in Uttar Pradesh between officials' loyalty to their jobs, freedom of speech, and ongoing state-religion debates.
For young people watching politics unfold, it's a reminder of how public service can get tangled up with bigger social issues.