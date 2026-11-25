'Army Checkpost Uda Dunga': UP youth arrested for terror plot
What's the story
A 22-year-old man from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly plotting a suicide attack on an Indian Army camp. Per police, the accused, identified as Uzaid, was linked to a Pakistan-backed online radicalization network. He reportedly consumed anti-India content on social media platforms and was influenced by Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Masood Azhar.
Network details
Uzaid was in touch with Mohammad Sajid
Uzaid was in touch with Mohammad Sajid, a Jammu-based resident who was arrested in November 2025.
Together, they ran an online network with groups named "Tuition-40," "005 Brigade," and "Al-Muzzahid" on Instagram and the Session messaging app.
The online network was backed by Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, police said.
Their conversations on November 8, 2025, revealed plans for a suicide attack involving bomb vests at an Indian Army check post.
Arrest details
Uzaid evaded arrest for 10 months
Uzaid was arrested after a tip-off from informers, ending a 10-month manhunt. He had been evading arrest by frequently changing locations.
"The accused was absconding for 10 months. During this period, he would sometimes stay at his mama's place and...at any other location," an officer told PTI.
During interrogation, he admitted to consuming anti-India content and watching videos by Azhar.
Per NDTV, his contact with Sajid began after he commented "hum bhi taiyaar hain" on one of Sajid's videos.
Ongoing probe
'He is ready'
During one conversation, accessed by NDTV, Sajid asks, "Kiya plain (sic) hai ??" to which an alleged Pakistani handler, named Aamir Hamza and codenamed 'Drugs' replied, "Plan ye he ke sajid ko bombs jacket pehna kr Indian army checkpost pr bhejna he or boom kr dena he. ok?"
Sajid then responds that "he is ready."
Uzaid, who was codenamed 'Ibnaadam,' then asks, "Kaha h jacket."
"Bana lenge ghr me hi," Hamza responds.
Radicalization efforts
Police statement on Uzaid's role in online network
The police said Uzaid was instrumental in managing the online groups and stayed connected with Sajid through various messaging platforms.
They had planned a suicide attack on a major Army camp in November 2025, with Sajid conducting reconnaissance and Uzaid procuring weapons and explosive-laden vests.
Although the plan didn't materialize due to Sajid's arrest, it highlighted their intentions to carry out terrorist activities.
A case has been registered at Bahu Fort police station under Section 113(3) of the BNS.