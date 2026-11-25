Uzaid was in touch with Mohammad Sajid, a Jammu-based resident who was arrested in November 2025.

Together, they ran an online network with groups named "Tuition-40," "005 Brigade," and "Al-Muzzahid" on Instagram and the Session messaging app.

The online network was backed by Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, police said.

Their conversations on November 8, 2025, revealed plans for a suicide attack involving bomb vests at an Indian Army check post.