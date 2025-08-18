UP man gives meat biryani to fasting Hindus on Janmashtami
Mohammad Shami, the village head of Raipur Chinhatpur in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, was booked for allegedly handing out non-veg biryani to flood-hit villagers on Janmashtami (August 16, 2024)—a day when many locals were fasting.
The food was reportedly given without telling people it contained meat, which led to upset and complaints from the community.
Shami arrested, police searching for another suspect
When some villagers objected, Shami allegedly responded with verbal abuse and remarked that many Hindus now consume meat.
Some people say they were pressured to either eat or throw away the biryani, sparking communal tension.
Police registered an FIR under sections related to promoting enmity and intimidation.
Shami and one of his sons were arrested soon after; police are still searching for another suspect as investigations continue.