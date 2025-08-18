UP man gives meat biryani to fasting Hindus on Janmashtami

Shami arrested, police searching for another suspect

When some villagers objected, Shami allegedly responded with verbal abuse and remarked that many Hindus now consume meat.

Some people say they were pressured to either eat or throw away the biryani, sparking communal tension.

Police registered an FIR under sections related to promoting enmity and intimidation.

Shami and one of his sons were arrested soon after; police are still searching for another suspect as investigations continue.