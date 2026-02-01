UP man kills teen over suspected affair with wife
India
A 25-year-old man named Anees has been arrested in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly killing 17-year-old Kamlesh Kumar.
Police say Anees suspected Kamlesh of having an affair with his wife after finding messages and calls between them, which led to a confrontation.
How police cracked the case
On January 30, Anees reportedly called Kamlesh out of his house and attacked him with a stick.
Kamlesh's sister saw him leave with Anees that night—her account helped police piece things together.
The next morning, Kamlesh's body was found near the village panchayat building.
Anees confessed during questioning and is now in jail as the investigation continues.