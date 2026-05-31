National-level para-athlete shot dead days after winning gold

A 25-year-old national-level para-athlete, Chirag Tyagi, was shot dead in Ghaziabad , Uttar Pradesh . The incident took place just days after he qualified for the Para Asian Games in Japan this October. Tyagi had recently won a gold medal in the 400-meter race at the National Para Athletics Championship in Bengaluru. His family later filed a police complaint after failing to contact him.

Discovery Body found in Ghaziabad Tyagi's body was discovered on Saturday afternoon in Ghaziabad. Initial examinations indicated he had been shot dead, NDTV reported. The report stated that the police then reviewed CCTV footage and arrested Yash Khatik, another para-athlete who had trained with Tyagi and competed against him in the "blind" category of athletics.

Arrest and motive Professional revenge During interrogation, it was discovered that Tyagi had previously complained about Khatik's document verification, leading to his disqualification. DCP Dhaval Jaiswal said the motive behind the murder was "professional revenge." He added that Khatik lured Tyagi to an isolated spot and shot him in the back to settle scores. Following this revelation, Khatik was arrested, and a case has been registered against him.

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