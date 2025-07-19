UP rain tragedy: 18 deaths in a day

Several fatalities due to drowning

Eight people drowned as water levels rose quickly—Chitrakoot alone saw four such cases.

Moradabad had three drownings, while Ghazipur reported one more.

Heavy rain also caused several other deaths across Banda, Mahoba, Chitrakoot, and Lalitpur.

On top of this, two people lost their lives to snake bites in Mahoba and Gonda as floodwaters spread.