Next Article
UP rain tragedy: 18 deaths in a day
Uttar Pradesh is dealing with the aftermath of intense rain, which has sadly led to 18 deaths in just one day.
Most of these were from drowning and snake bites, with Chitrakoot district hit the hardest.
Mahoba, Banda, and Moradabad also reported multiple fatalities.
Several fatalities due to drowning
Eight people drowned as water levels rose quickly—Chitrakoot alone saw four such cases.
Moradabad had three drownings, while Ghazipur reported one more.
Heavy rain also caused several other deaths across Banda, Mahoba, Chitrakoot, and Lalitpur.
On top of this, two people lost their lives to snake bites in Mahoba and Gonda as floodwaters spread.