UP raises sugarcane prices again, boosts farmers' incomes

Fourth straight price hike under Adityanath

This is the fourth straight price hike since Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister in 2017.

In that time, sugarcane farmers have received payments totaling ₹2.90 lakh crore—almost double what was paid out from 2007 to 2017.

The goal: fairer, faster payments and a stronger rural economy, given how big sugarcane is in UP.