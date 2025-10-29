UP raises sugarcane prices again, boosts farmers' incomes
Uttar Pradesh just bumped up sugarcane prices by ₹30 per quintal for the 2025-26 season—now at ₹400 for early varieties and ₹390 for common ones.
This move is set to boost nearly 46 lakh farmers' incomes across the state, adding about ₹3,000 crore in total.
Fourth straight price hike under Adityanath
This is the fourth straight price hike since Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister in 2017.
In that time, sugarcane farmers have received payments totaling ₹2.90 lakh crore—almost double what was paid out from 2007 to 2017.
The goal: fairer, faster payments and a stronger rural economy, given how big sugarcane is in UP.
UP's sugar sector moves forward
UP has 122 sugar mills and ranks second nationally in production.
The state's invested over ₹12,000 crore in the sugar sector, including new mills, reopening closed mills, expanding capacity, and modernization,
and launched the "Smart Ganna Kisan" digital platform so farmers can register crops and get paid directly—making things smoother and more transparent all around.