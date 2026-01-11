UP schools, colleges to teach Tamil under 'Kashi-Tamil Sangamam' India Jan 11, 2026

Tamil language classes are coming soon to Varanasi's schools and colleges, thanks to the Kashi Tamil Sangamam initiative.

The move follows PM Modi's shoutout to Payal Patel for picking up Tamil so quickly—he mentioned her in his 'Mann Ki Baat' on December 28.

The big idea? Bring students from UP and Tamil Nadu closer through language and culture.