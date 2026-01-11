Next Article
UP schools, colleges to teach Tamil under 'Kashi-Tamil Sangamam'
India
Tamil language classes are coming soon to Varanasi's schools and colleges, thanks to the Kashi Tamil Sangamam initiative.
The move follows PM Modi's shoutout to Payal Patel for picking up Tamil so quickly—he mentioned her in his 'Mann Ki Baat' on December 28.
The big idea? Bring students from UP and Tamil Nadu closer through language and culture.
Other details
To make this exchange two-way, about 50 teachers from Varanasi will head to Tamil Nadu to teach Hindi.
Online Tamil lessons will be led by Sandhya Kumar Sai, with Banaras Hindu University's Tamil Department lending a hand.
Plus, Harish Chandra Girls Inter College is considering launching a formal Tamil course from the next academic session, following a successful 15-day Tamil language program.