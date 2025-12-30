Next Article
UP: Severe cold wave continues; rain, fog predicted
Uttar Pradesh is shivering through a harsh cold wave this week, with chilly days and thick fog making it tough to get around—some cities even hit zero visibility.
Lucknow's high was just 17°C on December 29, well below normal, and things aren't expected to warm up until after December 31.
Why bother?
It's not just about feeling cold—alerts have been issued in several districts, and daily life has been seriously disrupted.
Schools up to Class 12 are closed statewide until January 1 to keep students safe.
Meanwhile, the state is setting up bonfires and handing out blankets at public spots so people can stay warm while waiting for the weather to clear up a bit.