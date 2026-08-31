UP STF shot dead 2 suspects over Baliyan murder
India
Two men accused of killing popular Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan were shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force this week.
The suspects, Sumit and Mohit, were among four shooters linked to the attack that took Baliyan's life outside a Shamli gym.
Six people linked to Baliyan killing
Police say six people are connected to the case: four who carried out the shooting and two who scouted the area before the attack.
Baliyan was well-known for his hit Bhari Court Mein Goli Maarenge Meri Jaan.
The investigation is still active, so more updates could follow soon.