UP teacher booked for alleged sexual assault on 2 students India Jul 04, 2026

A government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh has been suspended and booked for allegedly sexually assaulting two young students from classes one and three.

The case came to light after villagers noticed inappropriate behavior and reported it.

District Basic Education Officer Mukul Anand Pandey said statements from the victims and other students were recorded, with early findings backing up the allegations.