UP teacher booked for alleged sexual assault on 2 students
India
A government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh has been suspended and booked for allegedly sexually assaulting two young students from classes one and three.
The case came to light after villagers noticed inappropriate behavior and reported it.
District Basic Education Officer Mukul Anand Pandey said statements from the victims and other students were recorded, with early findings backing up the allegations.
UP teacher suspended, school ordered closed
The teacher was suspended for violating the code of conduct: BSA Pandey called his actions "unbecoming of a teacher."
The primary school was closed by order of the block education officer while authorities continue their investigation to handle things legally and administratively.